BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
AMSTERDAM, March 25 TNT Express NV : * Shares up 2.2 percent after announcing 4,000 job cuts, giving financial
targets
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference