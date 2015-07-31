AMSTERDAM, July 31 Logistics companies FedEx
and TNT Express said they were still on track
to complete their proposed combination in the first half of
2016, despite the European Commission's announcement of an
in-depth competition review of the deal earlier on Friday.
In separate statements, the companies said they would work
to address the European Commission's concerns. The European
Union's competition authority said FedEx's proposed 4.4 billion
euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of TNT Express could reduce
competition.
"(We) are confident that the combination of both companies
will increase competition and create benefits for customers,"
said David Binks, FedEx's president for Europe.
The deal is also being reviewed by Dutch, Chinese and
Brazilian authorities. TNT Express said it would continue with
its own turnaround strategy while the approval process was in
train.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
