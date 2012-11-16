BRIEF-Mitsui & Co says to take 20 pct stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch delivery group TNT Express, which has agreed to be bought by U.S. rival United Parcel Service (UPS), has conditionally sold its airlines operations to ASL Aviation Group.
The flight operations' sale depends on the completion of the merger of UPS and TNT Express, the Dutch company said in a statement on Friday.
TNT Express and UPS had said in their takeover agreement that TNT's airlines would be sold to comply with European Union rules that forbid a non-EU entity from owning or controlling 50 percent or more of an EU airline operator.
The European Commission last month warned UPS, the world's no. 1 package delivery firm, about the combined company's high market share and said it would be seeking concessions before it approves the deal.
The airline's ownership transfer is not expected to impact activities at TNT Express's hub in Liege, Belgium, for at least a year following completion of the proposed UPS-TNT Express deal, TNT Express said.
ASL Aviation group is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and is controlled by Belgian shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge and minority shareholder 3P Air Freighters Ltd.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.