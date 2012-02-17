BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners to acquire financial assets for $27 mln from Navios Maritime Holdings
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
AMSTERDAM Feb 17 UPS said on Friday it had made a "revised, increased and comprehensive proposal to acquire the entire issued share capital" of TNT Express on Feb. 11, confirming an earlier statement by the Dutch delivery firm.
The offer of 9 euro per share in cash values TNT at about 4.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he will set out proposals over the government's stance towards the possible foreign takeover of British firms, particularly in critically important areas such as nuclear power, in the coming weeks.