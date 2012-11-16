AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch delivery group TNT Express, which has agreed to be sold to U.S. rival UPS , said on Friday it has sold its airlines operations to ASL Aviation Group, a condition for the UPS deal.

TNT Express and UPS had said in their takeover agreement that TNT's airlines operations would be sold to comply with European Union rules that forbid a non-EU entity from owning or controlling 50 percent or more of an EU airline operator.