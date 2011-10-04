JERUSALEM Oct 4 Israel's largest food maker Tnuva reported financial results for the first time on Tuesday following months of public protests and claims the company was earning large profits through very high prices.

The company said it made a net profit of 517 million shekels ($138 million) in 2010, a 19 percent rise from 2009. Sales grew 1.9 percent to 7.2 billion shekels.

Tnuva, which sells dairy, fish, meat and poultry products, did not issue figures for 2011.

"Our results show the profit margins we achieved were proportional and similar to food companies in Israel and abroad," said Tnuva chief executive Arik Schor, in a statement.

He pointed to profit gains at domestic rivals Strauss and Osem and foreign firms such as Unilever , General Mills and Danone .

As a private company, Tnuva had long refused to publish financial data and clashed with regulators.

The market leader in dairy products faced a consumer revolt in recent months that started with a protest over the price of cottage cheese -- an Israeli food staple whose price has jumped some 75 percent in the past year.

Tnuva, faced with consumer boycotts of its products and an anti-trust investigation launched last month, responded with discounts and price reductions.

The consumer protests, the largest in the state's history, involving hundreds of thousands of Israelis, prompted a government panel to study Israel's cost of living. One recommendation was to force private companies to publish financial data.

"There is no doubt that the events of the past few months significantly altered the group's financial position," Schor said. "Changes in the Israeli economy as well as long-term price reductions ... will be reflected in the group's profitability in 2011 and beyond."

Tnuva is 56 percent owned by private equity firm Apax Partners and 27 percent by Mivtach Shamir .

The companies acquired control of Tnuva in 2008 in a deal that valued the company at $989 million.

The results were released two days after Tnuva chairwoman Zehavit Cohen quit in the wake of the antitrust investigation.

Cohen, managing partner of Apax's Israeli division, stepped down as Tnuva's chairwoman on Sunday.

She also resigned as chairwoman of Israeli brokerage Psagot, which is 76.8 percent owned by Apax, saying she did not want to be a distraction to the company.

($1 = 3.76 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)