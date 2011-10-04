By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Oct 4 Israel's largest food maker
Tnuva reported financial results for the first time on Tuesday
following months of public protests and claims the company was
earning large profits through very high prices.
The company said it made a net profit of 517 million shekels
($138 million) in 2010, a 19 percent rise from 2009. Sales grew
1.9 percent to 7.2 billion shekels.
Tnuva, which sells dairy, fish, meat and poultry products,
did not issue figures for 2011.
"Our results show the profit margins we achieved were
proportional and similar to food companies in Israel and
abroad," said Tnuva chief executive Arik Schor, in a statement.
He pointed to profit gains at domestic rivals Strauss
and Osem and foreign firms such as Unilever
, General Mills and Danone .
As a private company, Tnuva had long refused to publish
financial data and clashed with regulators.
The market leader in dairy products faced a consumer revolt
in recent months that started with a protest over the price of
cottage cheese -- an Israeli food staple whose price has jumped
some 75 percent in the past year.
Tnuva, faced with consumer boycotts of its products and an
anti-trust investigation launched last month, responded with
discounts and price reductions.
The consumer protests, the largest in the state's history,
involving hundreds of thousands of Israelis, prompted a
government panel to study Israel's cost of living. One
recommendation was to force private companies to publish
financial data.
"There is no doubt that the events of the past few months
significantly altered the group's financial position," Schor
said. "Changes in the Israeli economy as well as long-term price
reductions ... will be reflected in the group's profitability in
2011 and beyond."
Tnuva is 56 percent owned by private equity firm Apax
Partners and 27 percent by Mivtach Shamir .
The companies acquired control of Tnuva in 2008 in a deal
that valued the company at $989 million.
The results were released two days after Tnuva chairwoman
Zehavit Cohen quit in the wake of the antitrust investigation.
Cohen, managing partner of Apax's Israeli division, stepped
down as Tnuva's chairwoman on Sunday.
She also resigned as chairwoman of Israeli brokerage Psagot,
which is 76.8 percent owned by Apax, saying she did not want to
be a distraction to the company.
($1 = 3.76 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)