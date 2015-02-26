SHANGHAI Feb 26 China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd has increased the stake it plans to buy in Israeli grocer Tnuva to 70 percent and plans to close the delayed deal by early April, a spokesman for the Chinese firm told Reuters on Thursday.

In May last year, Bright Food agreed to buy 56 percent of Tnuva from British private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal that valued the Israeli food maker at about $2.5 billion.

However, the deal for Israel's largest food firm has already been delayed, raising concerns that Bright could withdraw.

"The delay of the Tnuva transaction is due to changes in the equity structure of the purchase," Bright Food spokesman Pan Jianjun said. He said the stake would now be over 70 percent but declined to give the total value of the deal.

The purchase is the latest in a multi-billion dollar overseas acquisition spree by Bright Food, the owner of British cereal brand Weetabix and Australia's Manassen Foods, as Chinese firms increasingly flex their muscles abroad.

It also plays into Chinese food safety fears around domestic products, recently reignited by a hepatitis A outbreak in Australia linked to berries packaged in China.

Investment group Mivtach Shamir Holdings, which owns 21 percent of Tnuva, has a "tag-along" option to sell its holding in accordance with the terms of the Apax sale. A group of kibbutzim, or cooperative farms, owns the rest of Tnuva.

Bright Food owns four mainland-listed companies including Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co, Shanghai Haibo Co , Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright Dairy & Food Co. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)