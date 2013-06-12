* Tougher safety, quality controls under new licence system
* Regulator says current products not up to standard
* Electronic cigarettes a booming market worldwide
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 12 Britain is to regulate
electronic cigarettes as non-prescription medicines from 2016 in
an attempt to improve quality, though the country's drugs
watchdog said they would still be sold in convenience stores.
Healthcare authorities around the world are grappling with
how to deal with the battery-driven devices, which allow users
to inhale nicotine-laced vapour and are increasingly popular as
an apparently less harmful alternative to smoking.
A few countries have banned them outright - such as Brazil,
Norway and Singapore - while others are opting for varying
degrees of regulation, in some cases including limits on
advertising and curbs on their use in public places.
Sales of e-cigarettes have boomed in recent years, prompted
in part by restrictions on smoking. But their long-term effects
are as yet unproven and some doctors argue their popularity
could undermine anti-smoking efforts.
They could also affect sales of regulated
nicotine-replacement products, such as patches, sold by
drugmakers like Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline.
Under the new British system, manufacturers will have to
prove the quality of their products and demonstrate that they
deliver the correct amount of nicotine. But they will not need
to conduct clinical trials.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) said on Wednesday that existing e-cigarettes on the
market were not good enough, with contaminants found in some
products and nicotine levels often varying widely.
However, manufacturers will have time to raise their game
and apply for a licence, allowing them to sell regulated devices
as over-the-counter products in a wide range of retail outlets
from 2016.
A growing number of established tobacco companies are
investing in the e-cigarette market worldwide, including
Lorillard, British American Tobacco, Imperial
Tobacco, Reynolds American and Altria.
They are competing against a plethora of smaller private
firms, all of which see a growing sales opportunity. Research
indicates that around 1.3 million people currently use
e-cigarettes in Britain alone, up from 700,000 a year ago.
BIGGEST RISK IS SMOKING
Jeremy Mean of the MHRA said the government had decided
against banning existing poor-quality e-cigarettes, even though
they did not meet desired safety and standards, since this could
tip some people back into smoking.
"Smoking is the riskiest thing you can do and we want to
enable people to cut down and quit. We don't think a ban is
proportionate to the risk, when the alternative is people
continuing to smoke," he told reporters.
Britain's chief medical officer, Sally Davies, said smokers
were harmed by tar and toxins in tobacco smoke, not nicotine, so
it made sense to ensure e-cigarettes were properly regulated, as
already happens with nicotine patches and gums.
The new approach could be a boon for those companies that
successfully secure a licence, since licensed e-cigarettes will
be able to carry smoking-cessation claims and could be
prescribed by doctors to help smokers quit.
Mead said there were likely to be fewer products of higher
quality on the market from 2016, when pan-European regulations
on e-cigarettes are also due to come into effect.
Adrian Everett, chief executive of E-Lites, Britain's
biggest seller of e-cigarettes, said his company was well-placed
to meet the new regulatory standards but he cautioned against
excessively tight rules that could reduce customer choice.
"It would be a significant public health loss if electronic
cigarettes were made less available to purchase or less
available to use during the transition from a consumer product
to a medicinal product," he said.