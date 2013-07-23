(Adds details from FDA report, advocacy group comment)
By Toni Clarke and Tom Miles
WASHINGTON/GENEVA July 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it may place restrictions on
menthol cigarettes following a scientific review that showed the
products are likely to be more addictive than regular
cigarettes.
The FDA published preliminary results from a study it
conducted that suggests "menthol cigarettes pose a public health
risk above that seen with non-menthol cigarettes."
The report found that while menthol cigarettes, which
account for about a quarter of all cigarettes sold in the United
States, are no more or less toxic than regular cigarettes,
menthol's cooling and anesthetic properties can reduce the
harshness of cigarette smoke, increasing their appeal to new
smokers.
"Menthol smokers show greater signs of nicotine dependence
and are less likely to successfully quit smoking," the FDA said.
The FDA is seeking public comment on whether a limit could
be set on the amount of menthol in cigarettes. It is also
seeking information on how menthol cigarettes are marketed to
young people and minorities.
Anti-tobacco groups said the FDA has enough evidence in hand
to ban menthol cigarettes and should not need additional input
from companies or the public.
"This additional delay will simply prolong the disease and
death caused by menthol cigarettes, with particularly adverse
consequences for youth and African-Americans who smoke menthol
cigarettes at disproportionately higher rates," said David
Dobbins, chief operating officer at Legacy, a tobacco research
and public health advocacy organization.
Shares of Lorillard Inc, which makes the Newport
brand of menthol cigarettes, fell as much as 5 percent while
shares of Altria Group, which makes a menthol version of
its Marlboro brand, fell as much as 3 percent.
Lorillard Chief Executive Murray Kessler said in a statement
that the company is "encouraged" by the FDA's "science-based
approach."
"It is Lorillard's long-held belief that the best available
science demonstrates that menthol cigarettes have the same
health effects as non-menthol cigarettes and should be treated
no differently," he said.
A spokesman for Altria, David Sylvia, said the company had
just received the FDA's report and was reviewing the
information.
The tobacco industry has previously acknowledged the
inherent risks of all tobacco products, the FDA said, but the
industry has raised the possibility of a black market in menthol
cigarettes emerging should a ban be imposed.
At least some tobacco company analysts interpreted the tone
of the report as positive for the industry in so far as the FDA
did not immediately recommend an outright ban. An advisory
committee to the agency had recommended in 2011 that they be
removed from the market. The agency is under no obligation to
follow the panel's recommendations.
"We believe it's unlikely that menthol will be banned," said
Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, in a
research report. "We see this as a buying opportunity as we
expect the stock to recover as investors digest this report,"
she said, referring to Lorillard shares.
The FDA's move comes during a trade dispute in which
Indonesia has charged that the United States illegally allowed
menthol cigarettes to remain on the market while banning the
import of clove-flavored cigarettes from Indonesia.
In 2012, the World Trade Organization ruled that the United
States should either end its ban on Indonesia's imports or
impose a ban on U.S. menthol cigarettes. So far the United
States has stopped short of a ban.
"The United States has been clear that it would comply with
the WTO findings in a way that is appropriate for the public
health," said a statement from Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for
the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which
negotiates with foreign governments to create trade agreements
and resolve disputes.
The U.S. has until Wednesday to comply with the WTO ruling.
Lorillard's shares were down 4.3 percent in afternoon
trading to $44.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier they
fell as low as $43.77. Altria's shares were 2.4 percent lower at
$35.98, after dropping as low as $35.73.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Tom Miles in
Geneva; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Carol Bishopric)