* Appeals court OKs FDA rule requiring graphic warnings
* Different conclusion from Washington district court
* Cases could end up before U.S. Supreme Court
(Adds detail on two separate challenges)
By Terry Baynes
March 19 A U.S. law requiring large graphic
health warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising does not
violate the free speech rights of tobacco companies, a federal
appeals court ruled on Monday.
Cigarette makers had sued to stop the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's new labeling and advertising requirements on
grounds the rules violated their First Amendment right to
communicate with adult tobacco consumers.
But the Cincinnati-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th
Circuit upheld the bulk of the FDA's new regulatory framework,
including the requirement that tobacco companies include large
warning images on cigarette packs.
The decision comes on the heels of a Washington, D.C.,
judge's ruling in a different, but related, case that rejected
the FDA requirements and seems to set up a clash over the
constitutionality of the FDA rules.
Floyd Abrams, a lawyer for Lorillard, noted the difference
in tone in the two rulings and said the 6th Circuit case, the
Washington case, or both, would likely end up in the U.S.
Supreme Court.
The difference in the two cases is that the FDA had not
introduced the specific images when the companies filed the 6th
Circuit suit. While the Washington suit focused on the images,
the appeals court addressed the larger issue of the FDA's
regulatory power.
"There can be no doubt that the government has a significant
interest in preventing juvenile smoking and in warning the
general public about the harms associated with the use of
tobacco products," Judge Eric Clay wrote for the three-judge 6th
Circuit panel.
Congress passed the law in 2009 and ordered the FDA to adopt
specific warning-label regulations. The labels must be in color,
must cover the top 50 percent of a cigarette pack's front and
back panels, and must cover the top 20 percent of print
advertisements.
After tobacco companies, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co
and Lorillard Inc's Lorillard Tobacco Co,
sued to block the law, the FDA unveiled nine images to go on
cigarette packs, including graphic pictures of dead bodies,
diseased lungs and rotting teeth. The companies accused the
government of forcing them to disseminate an anti-smoking
message in order to stigmatize and embarrass already-informed
consumers.
The appeals court panel's two-judge majority disagreed with
the companies on the label requirement, finding that the fact
that the specific images might trigger disgust does not make the
requirement unconstitutional. The majority did note that it was
only addressing the constitutionality of the statute on its
face, and not the specific images that the FDA introduced after
the suit was filed.
DISSENT ON IMAGES
Judge Clay, who wrote the main opinion upholding most of the
FDA regulations, dissented, however, on the graphic label
ruling. He called the rule "simply unprecedented." While the
government can require a product manufacturer to provide
truthful information, "it is less clearly permissible for the
government to simply frighten consumers or to otherwise attempt
to flagrantly manipulate the emotions of consumers as it seeks
to do here," Clay wrote.
On Feb. 29, D.C. district judge Richard Leon ruled that the
FDA's images violated the tobacco companies' free-speech rights.
He found that the warning labels were too big and that the
government has numerous other tools at its disposal to deter
smoking, such as raising cigarette taxes or including simple
factual information on the labels rather than gruesome images.
The Obama administration appealed that ruling to the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on March
5.
Lorillard lawyer Abrams says Monday's appeals court decision
does not necessarily conflict with the Leon's decision.
"The court made clear it was focusing on the statute as
written, as opposed to the implementation of it," Abrams said.
The Department of Justice did not immediately provide
comment.
The 6th Circuit also upheld other FDA regulations, including
restrictions on the marketing of "light" cigarettes, on the
distribution of free tobacco samples, and event sponsorship. The
court struck down a rule barring the use of color and graphics
in tobacco advertising.
"We are pleased the 6th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the
continued use of colors and imagery in our advertisements," said
R.J. Reynolds spokesman Bryan Hatchell.
(Reporting By Terry Baynes in New York; Editing by John Wallace
and Tim Dobbyn)