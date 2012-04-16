April 16 Lorillard, Inc. paid $1.1
billion to U.S. states under the 1998 tobacco settlement
agreement, a spokesman said on Monday.
The cigarette-maker, the third company in a row announcing
its yearly payout on Monday, is disputing $98 mln of that
amount, which it has put into escrow, Spokesman Bob Bannon said
by telephone.
Tobacco companies in 1998 agreed to pay the states more than
$200 billion to help cover the health bills of ailing smokers.
The payments are due in mid-April each year.
Under the same agreement, Altria's Philip Morris paid
$3.5 billion but is disputing $206 million of that sum. Reynolds
American Inc said it paid $1.9 billion but is disputing
$469 million.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)