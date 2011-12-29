* Campaigners want UK to follow Australia's lead on plain
packs
* Survey finds young people swayed by brands, colourful
logos
* WHO says smoking will kill 8 million people a year by 2030
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Dec 29 Heart health campaigners
urged the British government on Thursday to follow Australia's
lead and ban all eye-catching designs and branding from
cigarette packs to stop young people being lured into smoking.
Australia is preparing to become the first nation to
introduce so-called "plain" packaging on tobacco products by the
end of 2012. The packs will show graphic health warnings about
smoking but banish attractive colours and logos.
A survey by the British Heart Foundation charity released on
Thursday found that more than a quarter of young people make
assumptions about the relative harm of cigarettes based on the
packaging alone.
The survey, which collated responses from more than 2,700 16
to 25 year-old smokers and non-smokers, found that three
quarters of those who responded thought selling cigarettes in
packs with no colourful brands or logos, and larger health
warnings, would make it easier for people to smoke less or quit.
One in six, or 16 percent, said they would consider the pack
design when deciding which cigarettes to buy, and 12 percent
said they would choose a brand because it was considered 'cool'.
Experts say half of all smokers will eventually die of a
tobacco-related disease and the World Health Organisation
(WHO)describes tobacco as "one of the biggest public health
threats the world has ever faced".
Smoking causes lung cancer, which is often fatal, and other
chronic respiratory diseases. It is also a major risk factor for
cardiovascular disease, the world's number one killer.
The BHF is calling for the introduction of plain packaging
which has no eye-catching colours or brands but is mostly
covered with graphic warnings about the health dangers of
smoking. An example of the sort of packs they would like to see
is here: bit.ly/sqTlRg
The British government is due to start a public consultation
early in 2012 on whether the nation should switch to plain
packaging for tobacco.
"As informed adults we know that smoking is a deadly
addiction," said Betty McBride, BHF's director of policy and
communications. "But young people are not always fully aware of
the risks, and the power of branding holds more sway."
Australia is planning to complete the introduction of its
tough and world-first legislation by the end of 2012. The
proposed law was cleared by parliament in November and is being
closely watched by governments considering similar moves in
Europe, Canada and New Zealand.
But it has angered cigarette makers and three of the world's
four largest tobacco firms, Philip Morris International,
British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco
are fighting it in Australia's High Court..
In Britain, Health Secretary Andrew Lansley says he is eager
to cut the number of young people who take up smoking.
Smoking-related illnesses kill 80,000 Britons a year and Lansley
has said dissuading people from taking up the habit is a public
health priority.
Government data show some 200,000 children and young people
in England start smoking each year and more than two thirds of
Britain's 10 million smokers started before they turned 18.
Tobacco advertising is banned in the UK, but campaigners say
the fact that tobacco companies can still use their packs to
promote their brand is a "an absurd loophole" in the law.
"The tobacco industry takes full advantage ... to lure in
new young smokers," McBride said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)