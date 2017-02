April 16 Reynolds American Inc has made its 2012 payment of $1.9 billion due under a settlement with states, a company spokesman said on Monday, referring to the 1998 accord that obliges cigarette-makers to help pay the health bills of ailing smokers.

Company spokesman Bryan Hatchell said Reynolds is disputing $469 million of that amount, which has been put into escrow. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)