Dec 18 U.S. cigarette makers including Philip
Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co on Tuesday said they
reached a settlement with 17 states to resolve a long-running
dispute over the amount of payments they are required to make
under the 1998 landmark anti-smoking agreement.
Under the agreement, the states will receive their portion
of $4 billion in disputed payments and the manufacturers will
receive credits against future payments.
The payments resulted form the 1998 national accord that
obliges companies to help cover the health bills of ailing
smokers.
Tobacco companies, including Marlboro cigarette maker Philip
Morris, a unit of Altria Group Inc, and Camel cigarette
maker R.J. Reynolds, a unit of Reynolds American Inc,
have for years disputed the amount of payments they owe after
losing market share to companies that did not agree to the 1998
settlement.
In addition to the 17 states, the settlement includes Puerto
Rico and the District of Columbia.