Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) -
** Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii wins its second volume order within computer gaming, seen as a target segment for the firm's Tech unit, which is still loss-making
** First volume order in the gaming segment was from MSI, announced on June 1 this year
** Acer orders eye-tracking platforms of the IS4 model, to be integrated in coming gaming products, Tobii says in a statement
** Tobii CEO Henrik Eskilsson says "we expect them to place orders continuosly as they sell, as long as the products last"
** CEO says "this is another clear step ahead towards our long-term target to build a market for eye-tracking within computer gaming"
** CEO says "we're going from having one integration customer in gaming for one product, to having several integration customers with several products"
** Monday's order estimated to be worth 7-15 mln SEK ($0.83-1.77 mln) over a 12-month period starting in Q3
** Tobii is currently investing heavily in Tobii Tech, which is at heart of co's push into gaming market but still in an early phase of commercial development
** Tobii Tech had sales of 34 mln SEK in the first half of 2016
** Tobii shares up 6.4 pct at 1003 GMT
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
