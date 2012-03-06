Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO, March 7 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange plans to seek a capital and business alliance with the world's biggest futures exchange, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.
TOCOM President and CEO Tadashi Ezaki will visit the United States on Saturday and ask the CME to take up to a 20 percent in the Japanese exchange, the Asahi said, citing unidentified sources.
The newspaper said the CME would agree to negotiate in a positive manner.
A tie-up would pave the way for the CME to list its products on TOCOM, facilitating trading for Japanese investors, it said.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is operated by CME Group Inc . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* NFP acquires McLaughlin & Smoak LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: