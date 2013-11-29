UPDATE 5-Oil prices dip, rising U.S. output offsets OPEC cuts
* Record high bets on rally could backfire - analysts (Adds comments, oil price poll, updates prices)
TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) and Singapore-based energy broker Ginga Petroleum said they would set up a new over-the-counter market for energy products in Japan to start trading by the end of next March.
The two companies have established a joint venture, Ginga Energy Japan, to create a platform for OTC trading. The venture is 60 percent owned by Ginga's Japanese subsidiary and 40 percent by TOCOM.
The new platform will initially offer swap contracts for oil products such as gasoline and kerosene in which TOCOM lists futures contracts.
"Our futures market and the OTC market play complementary roles. Helping to create an active OTC market will help enhance our futures trading," TOCOM President Tadashi Ezaki told a news conference on Friday. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jane Baird)
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 Germany will back a plan to strengthen carbon prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of European Union environment ministers on balancing the needs of industry with cutting emissions in reforming the carbon market.
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.