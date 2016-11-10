(Adds details)
TOKYO Nov 10 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange
(TOCOM) has twice halted trading since early Thursday morning,
with at least one of the interruptions caused by heavy trading
orders following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential
election victory.
The exchange - which trades gold, crude oil and rubber,
among other commodities - halted night trading more than two
hours earlier than usual at 3:15 a.m. Japan time (1815 GMT
Wednesday), after orders surged and computers almost reached
maximum processing capacity, it said.
It then stopped trading between 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.,
but did not give a reason, citing an ongoing investigation. It
also said the halt in night trading may have had an impact.
The earlier move affected all products apart from rubber,
which closes earlier. TOCOM initially started day trading as
usual on Thursday.
Republican Trump won a shock victory in this week's U.S.
presidential election, sending worldwide markets into gyrations.
A TOCOM spokesman said the interruptions came although TOCOM
introduced a new trading system developed by a unit of Japan
Exchange Group (JPX) in late September that doubled its order
processing capacity. He declined to say what the current
capacity is.
"Because of the U.S. presidential election, the number of
orders almost reached the limit," he said. "If trading had
continued, it could have led to a sudden system down, so we
halted just before it reached the limit."
He said TOCOM would consider raising capacity to avoid
future interruptions.
TOCOM's trading day consists of a night session followed by
a daytime session.
Turnover on Wednesday reached 291,499 contracts, with the
majority of trades coming during the daytime session as TOCOM
products slumped as Trump's win became clear. The futures then
began rebounding overnight as U.S. stocks began bouncing back
from post-election losses.
Wednesdays' volume was more than triple the October average
and was the highest since April 2013, a TOCOM spokeswoman said.
By Thursday's night or early morning session when the first
halt occurred, volumes had dropped to 105,398 contracts traded,
but it was the amount of orders that prompted the early end to
trading, she said, declining to give a figure for those.
In Wednesday's trading, turnover of the exchange's benchmark
1 kilogram gold contract <0#JAU:> was the heaviest with 117,754
traded, followed by Dubai crude oil <0#JCO:> at 64,448,
according to TOCOM's website.
Thursday's turnover for gold and Dubai oil was 70,103 and
59,613 respectively.
Total volume on Thursday fell about a third from the day
earlier to 193,513.
