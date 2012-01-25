MILAN Jan 25 Italian luxury goods maker Tod's said on Wednesday it was confident 2011 profits will show an "outstanding" performance, after full-year sales rose 13.5 percent to 893.7 million euros ($1.16 billion).

Sales were above a mean estimate of 890.1 million euros euros polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, which places more emphasis on forecasts by the most accurate analysts.

Shares were up 1.8 percent at 71 euros at 1302 GMT. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)