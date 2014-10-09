UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 9 Italy's Tod's expects to see a single digit growth in its top line result next year, the shoemaker's CFO Emilio Macellari said on Thursday.
"We believe next year can be better than this one," Macellari said on the sidelines of an event.
The CFO said the current results consensus of analysts was "achievable". (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources