MILAN Oct 9 Italy's Tod's expects to see a single digit growth in its top line result next year, the shoemaker's CFO Emilio Macellari said on Thursday.

"We believe next year can be better than this one," Macellari said on the sidelines of an event.

The CFO said the current results consensus of analysts was "achievable". (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Stephen Jewkes)