MILAN, August 6 Core earnings at Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's edged up 0.1 percent in the first half of the year as sales growth accelerated in the second quarter after a weak start to 2015.

Tod's said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months through June were 103 million euros ($112.42 million), compared with an average analyst forecast of 95.5 million euros.

First-half sales rose 7.9 percent to 515.3 million euros, above analyst expectations of 500.5 million euros. At constant rates, sales rose 1.8 percent in the period after a 3 percent decline in the first three months.

Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said he expected the group to achieve good results also in the second half.

Same-store sales in the first 31 weeks fell 5.6 percent at constant currencies -- an improvement compared to an 8 percent drop in the 19 weeks to May 10. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka FLak)