MILAN Aug 7 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's said on Wednesday it sees further revenue and profit growth for the rest of the year after first-half net profit rose 1.8 percent to 75.7 million euros ($100.82 million), boosted by double-digit growth in the Americas and Asia.

The company's recession-hit domestic market, where it makes around 40 percent of turnover, continued to drag. Italian sales dropped 19 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)