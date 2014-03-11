UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 11 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's said 2013 net profit fell 8 percent to 133.8 million euros ($185.53 million), missing market expectations as its high reliance on recession-hit Italy cancelled out some of the full-year gains in the Americas and China.
Analysts expected Tod's to post net profit of 139.15 million euros for the period, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, down from 145.5 million euros in 2012.
The group known for its leather loafers priced around 300-400 euros a pair said in January full-year preliminary revenues rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 967.5 million euros.
Tod's said it would pay a dividend of 2.70 euros per share, in line with the previous year. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources