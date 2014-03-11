MILAN, March 11 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's said 2013 net profit fell 8 percent to 133.8 million euros ($185.53 million), missing market expectations as its high reliance on recession-hit Italy cancelled out some of the full-year gains in the Americas and China.

Analysts expected Tod's to post net profit of 139.15 million euros for the period, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, down from 145.5 million euros in 2012.

The group known for its leather loafers priced around 300-400 euros a pair said in January full-year preliminary revenues rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 967.5 million euros.

Tod's said it would pay a dividend of 2.70 euros per share, in line with the previous year. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)