MILAN Nov 12 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's posted on Wednesday a larger-than-expected 21.6 percent fall in nine-month core earnings hurt by unfavourable currency moves and sales mix as well as higher costs.

Tod's, famous for its gommino loafers, said sales totalled 741 million euros in January-September, in line with analyst expectations and down 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

Before accounting for currency swings sales were broadly flat from the same period of 2013.

A 0.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales helped Tod's mitigate the pace of its revenue fall compared to the 2.7 percent drop it recorded in the first half of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 156.4 million euros in the nine months to September, against analyst expectations of 168.8 million euros according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

The fall in core earnings slightly accelerated compared to the fist-half's 20 percent drop.

The group said same-store sales were down 7.8 percent in the 45 weeks to Nov. 9 hurt by recent protests in Hong Kong. Comparable sales were down 8.3 percent in the fist 31 weeks.

Tod's is seeking to diversify away from its core business of lower-margin showear. Sales of its best-selling models have suffered in past months as Tod's sought to promote its newer apparel and leather products in shops. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)