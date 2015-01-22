MILAN Jan 22 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's reported on Thursday sales of 965.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), broadly in line with last year as declines in sales at its Tod's and Hogan brands were offset by an increase at Roger Vivier.

The preliminary turnover is also in line with market expectations.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said he was confident the group would achieve positive results this year given the positive feedback for its Spring Summer collections and despite the low visibility and uncertainty of some markets.

In the fourth quarter sales rose 4.5 percent to 224.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)