MILAN Nov 23 Italian designer label Tod's has agreed to buy the Roger Vivier trademark for 415 million euros ($440 million) to gain full control of the profitable shoe brand, it said in a statement.

Tod's currently manufacturers and sells shoes of the Roger Vivier brand under a licence agreement due to expire in 2016.

The brand, famous for its buckle shoes and for inventing the stiletto heel, is owned by Gousson, a company controlled by the Della Valle family, including the two brothers who control Tod's.

Under the agreement, Gousson will reinvest 207.5 million euros in Tod's through a reserved capital increase. The shares will be subscribed at 83.53 euros each.

($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)