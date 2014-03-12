MILAN, March 12 Shares in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's dropped more than 4 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company's 2013 results missed market expectations.

Tod's said after the market close on Tuesday that net profit fell 8 percent to 134 million euros ($186 million) last year, against a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 139 million euros, and said like-for-like sales fell at the beginning of 2014.

Shares were 4.2 percent down on the day, at 95.10 euros, at 0808 GMT against a flat Italian all-share index.

J. P. Morgan analysts cut their price target for the stock to 99.20 euros from 102 euros on Tuesday, with a "neutral" recommendation, and said in a note:

"Tod's is the company we cover that has the most Sell recommendations from both buy-side and sell-side analysts but these numbers will unlikely turn its fortunes around for now. The macro and currency environment is tough and volatile but Tod's has been underperforming peers of late." ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)