HAMBURG Nov 3 Germany's largest grain trading house Alfred C. Toepfer International said on Thursday it is expanding in Canada through the takeover of two trading firms.

Toepfer said it has purchased the Canadian companies Western Grain Trade Ltd. and Western Grain Cleaning & Processing Ltd. which are Saskatchewan-based processors and exporters of peas, lentils, mustards, flaxseed and various special crops.

The operations of these companies will form the new Western Grain and Processing division within Toepfer, the German company said.

No financial details were given.

Toepfer is majority-owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland . (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)