HAMBURG Nov 3 Germany's largest grain trading
house Alfred C. Toepfer International said on Thursday it is
expanding in Canada through the takeover of two trading firms.
Toepfer said it has purchased the Canadian companies Western
Grain Trade Ltd. and Western Grain Cleaning & Processing Ltd.
which are Saskatchewan-based processors and exporters of peas,
lentils, mustards, flaxseed and various special crops.
The operations of these companies will form the new Western
Grain and Processing division within Toepfer, the German company
said.
No financial details were given.
Toepfer is majority-owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer
Daniels Midland .
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)