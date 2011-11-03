(Adds details)

HAMBURG Nov 3 Germany's largest grain trading house Alfred C. Toepfer International said on Thursday it is expanding in Canada through the takeover of two trading firms.

Toepfer said it has purchased the Canadian companies Western Grain Trade Ltd. and Western Grain Cleaning & Processing Ltd. which are Saskatchewan-based processors and exporters of peas, lentils, mustards, flaxseed and various special crops.

The operations of these companies will form the new Western Grain and Processing division within Toepfer, the German company said.

No financial details were given.

Toepfer is majority-owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland . Lawrence Yakielashek, president of Toepfer Canada, said in a statement: "These acquisitions have a strong sales presence in South America, Middle East, China, South Asia, India and Turkey which complements our existing business in these regions."

Included in the acquisition are two processing facilities near North Battleford, Saskatchewan, which operate three processing lines. The facilities have the capability to load railcars as well as container stuffing for trucks. The 10 employees at the two plants and origination office near North Battleford will become Toepfer employees, Toepfer added.

Toepfer CEO Gary Towne added:, "We believe adding processing to Toepfer is vital to ensuring that we continue to offer customers products to meet their growing demands. We also feel very strongly about bringing new market opportunities to farmers."