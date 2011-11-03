(Adds details)
HAMBURG Nov 3 Germany's largest grain trading
house Alfred C. Toepfer International said on Thursday it is
expanding in Canada through the takeover of two trading firms.
Toepfer said it has purchased the Canadian companies Western
Grain Trade Ltd. and Western Grain Cleaning & Processing Ltd.
which are Saskatchewan-based processors and exporters of peas,
lentils, mustards, flaxseed and various special crops.
The operations of these companies will form the new Western
Grain and Processing division within Toepfer, the German company
said.
No financial details were given.
Toepfer is majority-owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer
Daniels Midland .
Lawrence Yakielashek, president of Toepfer Canada, said in a
statement: "These acquisitions have a strong sales presence in
South America, Middle East, China, South Asia, India and Turkey
which complements our existing business in these regions."
Included in the acquisition are two processing facilities
near North Battleford, Saskatchewan, which operate three
processing lines. The facilities have the capability to load
railcars as well as container stuffing for trucks. The 10
employees at the two plants and origination office near North
Battleford will become Toepfer employees, Toepfer added.
Toepfer CEO Gary Towne added:, "We believe adding processing
to Toepfer is vital to ensuring that we continue to offer
customers products to meet their growing demands. We also feel
very strongly about bringing new market opportunities to
farmers."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)