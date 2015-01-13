UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Jan 13 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Wednesday Cengiz Eroldu would be become chief executive officer of the company starting on Wednesday.
Eroldu will replace Kamil Basaran, who had been Tofas CEO since January 2012. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.