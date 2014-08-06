ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a 23.3 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 134.7 million lira ($62.5 million), the company said late on Tuesday, below a forecast of 140.7 million lira.

Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, said sales in the second quarter rose 2.4 percent to 1.8 billion lira. ($1 = 2.1561 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)