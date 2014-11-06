ISTANBUL Nov 6 Tofas, the automaker owned by Turkey's and Italy's Fiat, said on Thursday it will invest $1 billion to produce three new models of cars, mainly for export.

The Bursa, Turkey-based carmaker targets production of 1.3 million hatchbacks, station wagons and sedans between 2016 and 2023, it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

