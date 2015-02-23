ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkish car maker Tofas said on Monday its board of directors had approved its light commercial vehicle 'mini cargo facelift' project with FCA Italy under which it plans to invest $70 million.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the project will run between 2016 and 2021 with planned production of 260,000 vehicles, a considerable portion of which will be exported. (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)