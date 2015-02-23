UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkish car maker Tofas said on Monday its board of directors had approved its light commercial vehicle 'mini cargo facelift' project with FCA Italy under which it plans to invest $70 million.
It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the project will run between 2016 and 2021 with planned production of 260,000 vehicles, a considerable portion of which will be exported. (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.