ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Thursday that its third quarter net profit fell 24 percent to 99.5 million lira ($55.72 million), missing a Reuters poll forecast of 103.6 million lira.

Tofas third quarter net profit was at 131.1 million lira last year.

The company said sales fell 7.85 percent to 1.54 billion lira in the period compared to a reuters poll forecast of 1.65 billion lira. Sales fell from 1.67 billion lira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)