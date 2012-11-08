UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Thursday that its third quarter net profit fell 24 percent to 99.5 million lira ($55.72 million), missing a Reuters poll forecast of 103.6 million lira.
Tofas third quarter net profit was at 131.1 million lira last year.
The company said sales fell 7.85 percent to 1.54 billion lira in the period compared to a reuters poll forecast of 1.65 billion lira. Sales fell from 1.67 billion lira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources