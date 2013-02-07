ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a net profit of 125.7 million lira ($71 million) in the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from a year earlier but exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira.

Its sales dipped 0.6 percent in the final quarter to 1.77 billion lira, less than a poll forecast of 1.82 billion lira, its results filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 1.7695 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)