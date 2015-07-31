ISTANBUL, July 31 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a 43.5 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 193.4 million lira ($69.46 million), the company said late on Thursday, above a forecast of 186 million lira.

Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, said sales in the second quarter rose 40.1 percent to 2.55 billion lira, compared to the same period last year. ($1 = 2.7844 liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)