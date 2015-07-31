UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, July 31 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a 43.5 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 193.4 million lira ($69.46 million), the company said late on Thursday, above a forecast of 186 million lira.
Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, said sales in the second quarter rose 40.1 percent to 2.55 billion lira, compared to the same period last year. ($1 = 2.7844 liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.