ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Friday its net profit climbed 31 percent to 312.5 million lira ($88 million) in the second quarter.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday, Tofas said its sales jumped 23 percent in the second quarter to 4.5 billion lira. ($1 = 3.5347 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)