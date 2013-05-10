ISTANBUL May 10 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a net profit of 104.8 million lira ($58 million) in the first quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 102.9 million lira.

Its sales rose 12 percent in the first quarter to 1.7 billion lira, above a poll forecast of 1.643 billion lira, its results filing to the Istanbul stock exchange showed. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)