ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish carmaker Tofas posted a net profit of 109.2 million lira ($57 million) in the second quarter, down 12.4 percent from a year earlier and below a Reuters poll forecast of 126.5 million lira.

Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, said sales fell 5 percent to 1.78 billion lira in the second quarter, below a poll forecast of 1.97 billion lira. ($1 = 1.9255 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)