* Former MTU Asia head Peter Kneipp relieved of duties

* Tognum says Kneipp will support district attorney probe

* CEO Joachim Coers to take over Kneipp's duties (Adds details, company comments)

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Tognum board member Peter Kneipp, formerly the head of the diesel engine maker's MTU Asia unit, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect as a result of a probe into suspected corruption, Tognum said.

"Peter Kneipp is interested in a fast and full investigation of the matter, also in the interest of Tognum. He will fully support the investigation of the district attorney," Tognum said on Friday.

The company, recently bought by Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Rolls-Royce , went public last week with the internal probe revealing contract irregularities with Asian sales partners of MTU Asia.

It said it launched the probe in January after a tip-off from a third party and then mandated Ernst & Young to investigate the matter a month later.

Kneipp's duties will be taken over by Chief Executive Joachim Coers. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)