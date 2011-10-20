* Says goal is for matter to be cleared up completely

STUTTGART, Oct 20 German diesel engine maker Tognum is to review its compliance procedures after going public with an internal probe revealing contract irregularities with Asian sales partners of its MTU Asia unit.

The company, recently bought by Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Rolls-Royce , launched the probe in January after a tip off from a third party and then mandated Ernst & Young to investigate the matter a month later.

"Our goal is for the matter to be completely cleared up," Chief Executive Joachim Coers, who took office on Oct. 1, said in a memo to employees obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

It has now received parts of the auditor's final report, and Coers said Tognum's new supervisory board will meet to discuss the matter on Oct. 27.

"We are evaluating the results and are examining possible consequences," Coers said.

Tognum produces diesel and gas turbine engines for tanks, armoured vehicles, generators, cranes, trains and ships. It generated just over a fifth of group revenues in the Asia/Pacific region last year.

Daimler and Rolls-Royce jointly bought Tognum earlier this year in a deal valuing the engine maker at 3.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion).

Daimler, which was itself embroiled in a bribery scandal that was settled with the U.S. Justice Department last year, said on Thursday it expects that Tognum will "treat the matter with the utmost care".

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: "Tognum has commissioned an independent investigation into these allegations and we would expect them to deal decisively with any malpractice."

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Rhys Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Cowell)