LOME Nov 9 Togo plans to sell its majority in four state-owned banks in order to improve the banking sector and raise at least 90 billion CFA francs ($186.4 million) for the West African nation, according to a government document and a minister.

The institutions involved in the privatisation plan are Union Togolaise de Banque (UTB), BIA-Togo, Banque Togolaise pour le Developpement and the BTCI.

According to a planning document that was produced by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and approved by the government, the state plans to sell at least 51 percent to a strategic partner.

The state will keep a 15 percent to 26 percent interest while 3 percent to 5 percent will be set aside for employees and 18 percent to 29 percent will be available for investors in the country or region to buy.

"Eventually, the government believes it will earn at least 90 billion CFA francs from this operation," the document, which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday, said.

According to a presentation by Adji Oteth Ayassor, the minister of economy and finance, the privatisation will clean up and bolster the banking sector by improving management and diversifying those involved.

Togo, a small slither of land in between Benin and Ghana, is enjoying relative political stability and is seeing its economy slowly pick up after years of stagnation.

It has previously suffered from declining cotton production and an under-investment in it phosphate mining sector. ($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs) (Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Jan Paschal)