LOME Nov 9 Togo plans to sell its majority in
four state-owned banks in order to improve the banking sector
and raise at least 90 billion CFA francs ($186.4 million) for
the West African nation, according to a government document
and a minister.
The institutions involved in the privatisation plan are
Union Togolaise de Banque (UTB), BIA-Togo, Banque Togolaise
pour le Developpement and the BTCI.
According to a planning document that was produced by the
Ministry of Finance and Economy and approved by the
government, the state plans to sell at least 51 percent to a
strategic partner.
The state will keep a 15 percent to 26 percent interest
while 3 percent to 5 percent will be set aside for employees
and 18 percent to 29 percent will be available for investors
in the country or region to buy.
"Eventually, the government believes it will earn at least
90 billion CFA francs from this operation," the document,
which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday, said.
According to a presentation by Adji Oteth Ayassor, the
minister of economy and finance, the privatisation will clean
up and bolster the banking sector by improving management and
diversifying those involved.
Togo, a small slither of land in between Benin and Ghana,
is enjoying relative political stability and is seeing its
economy slowly pick up after years of stagnation.
It has previously suffered from declining cotton
production and an under-investment in it phosphate mining
sector.
($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs)
