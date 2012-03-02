TOKYO, March 2 Tohoku Electric Power
launched 60 billion yen ($741 million) in bonds on
Friday, the first bond issue by a Japanese electric power
company with nuclear power plants since the Fukushima crisis
struck nearly a year ago.
The power company issued 50 billion yen of five-year bonds
and 10 billion yen of 10-year bonds, with both tranches offered
at a yield of 0.55 percentage point above the benchmark Japanese
government bond yield.
($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama and Mari Terawaki; Writing by
Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)