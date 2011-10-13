* To unveil detailed supply/demand plans end-Oct to early Nov

* Says has secured fuel procurement for this winter

* Not clear when to report stress test results on Higashidori (Adds detail, comment)

TOKYO, Oct 13 Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday as it is in talks with utilities from neighbouring regions to receive surplus power, in a bid to meet peak-hour demand and avoid rolling blackouts this winter.

The northern utility, whose power plants on the east coast were damaged by the March earthquake and tsunami, said it expected to be able supply 13,000 megawatts this winter, not including such power support from neighbouring utilities.

While peak-hour demand in its service area this winter is unlikely to exceed last winter's 14,700 MW, Tohoku plans to unveil detailed supply/demand plans at the end of this month or early next month, said Fumio Ube, an executive vice president.

Ube also said the usage of liquefied natural gas and fuel oil has jumped compared with a year earlier to make up for a 50-percent fall in coal-fired power generation as well as the shutdown of nuclear power plants.

"We've been dealing with fuel procurements properly. We've secured the fuel we need for this winter," he said.

An expected power supply of 13,000 MW this winter does not include any power from its two nuclear stations.

Safety fears after the Fukushima nuclear crisis have led the government to impose stricter regulations, including stress tests, on restarting reactors shut for routine maintenance.

Tohoku has made repair work at the quake-hit Onagawa nuclear plant and started regular check-ups on the reactors, although Ube said the company has not yet decided when to conduct stress tests.

As for the other reactor at its Higashidori plant, which was unaffected by the quake, Tohoku has been conducting stress tests, with the timing of reporting to the country's nuclear watchdog not yet clear, Ube said.

Asked if Tohoku will not restart reactors before the planned construction of tsunami walls is completed, Ube said: "We haven't gathered opinions from residents so much in detail yet."

"We'll come to a decision after explaining our plans to the residents carefully," he said.

Tohoku plans to complete construction of a tsunami wall to ensure safety at its Onagawa nuclear plant by April 2012 and at its Higashidori nuclear plant by March 2014. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)