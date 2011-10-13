* To unveil detailed supply/demand plans end-Oct to early
Nov
* Says has secured fuel procurement for this winter
* Not clear when to report stress test results on
Higashidori
(Adds detail, comment)
TOKYO, Oct 13 Tohoku Electric Power Co
said on Thursday as it is in talks with utilities from
neighbouring regions to receive surplus power, in a bid to meet
peak-hour demand and avoid rolling blackouts this winter.
The northern utility, whose power plants on the east coast
were damaged by the March earthquake and tsunami, said it
expected to be able supply 13,000 megawatts this winter, not
including such power support from neighbouring utilities.
While peak-hour demand in its service area this winter is
unlikely to exceed last winter's 14,700 MW, Tohoku plans to
unveil detailed supply/demand plans at the end of this month or
early next month, said Fumio Ube, an executive vice president.
Ube also said the usage of liquefied natural gas and fuel
oil has jumped compared with a year earlier to make up for a
50-percent fall in coal-fired power generation as well as the
shutdown of nuclear power plants.
"We've been dealing with fuel procurements properly. We've
secured the fuel we need for this winter," he said.
An expected power supply of 13,000 MW this winter does not
include any power from its two nuclear stations.
Safety fears after the Fukushima nuclear crisis have led the
government to impose stricter regulations, including stress
tests, on restarting reactors shut for routine maintenance.
Tohoku has made repair work at the quake-hit Onagawa nuclear
plant and started regular check-ups on the reactors, although
Ube said the company has not yet decided when to conduct stress
tests.
As for the other reactor at its Higashidori plant, which was
unaffected by the quake, Tohoku has been conducting stress
tests, with the timing of reporting to the country's nuclear
watchdog not yet clear, Ube said.
Asked if Tohoku will not restart reactors before the planned
construction of tsunami walls is completed, Ube said: "We
haven't gathered opinions from residents so much in detail yet."
"We'll come to a decision after explaining our plans to the
residents carefully," he said.
Tohoku plans to complete construction of a tsunami wall to
ensure safety at its Onagawa nuclear plant by April 2012 and at
its Higashidori nuclear plant by March 2014.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)