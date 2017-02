TOKYO Oct 13 Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday that it would ask utilities in neighbouring regions to help it meet winter energy demand of less than 14,700 megawatts.

The northern utility, whose power plants were damaged by the March earthquake and tsunami, said it expected to be able supply 13,000 MW of power this winter, not including the surplus supplies from neighbouring power companies.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)