TOKYO Jan 25 Tohoku Electric Power Co
is able to meet peak power demand for now even after a
link with a neighbouring utility was cut, a company spokesman
said.
Tohoku Electric was able to supply as much as 14,130
megawatts without the extra 500 MW from Hokkaido Electric Power
Co on Wednesday.
It was about 6 percent more than an estimated peak-hour
demand of 13,300 MW.
On Thursday, Tohoku Electric expects to be able to supply
14,400 MW, about 6 percent more than an estimated peak-hour
demand of 13,600 MW.
The spokesman declined to comment on the company's demand
and supply outlook beyond Thursday and said it was not clear
when the damaged underwater cable would return to normal.
Electric Power Development Co (J-Power), a major
power wholesaler which operates the link over the Tsugaru
strait, said the link is now able to supply half of its capacity
of 600 MW.
A company spokesman said it was not clear when the link
would return to full capacity.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Urquhart)