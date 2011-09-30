* In joint study with Tepco to expand wind power
* To restart quake-hit Shin-Sendai No.1 unit by Dec
* To receive more supply from power joint ventures with
Tepco
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Sept 30 Tohoku Electric Power Co
said on Friday it aims to accept more than triple the capacity
of wind power to its grid at 2 gigawatts by 2020 to meet needs
to build wind farms in the region whose wind potential is among
the highest in Japan.
The country's fragmented grid narrowly linked by 10
regionally dominant power utilities has limited ability to
absorb massive capacity from such variable energy sources like
solar and wind.
But the northern utility and Tokyo Electric Power Co
, or Tepco, have agreed to study the feasibility of
using Tepco's bigger grid networks to introduce more power from
wind turbines, two companies said at a news conference.
Some local governments in the Tohoku region are hoping to
rebuild from the March earthquake and tsunami by fostering the
renewable sector, as the planned launch next July of a scheme to
require utilities to buy any electricity from renewable power
suppliers is expected to lure investors.
Tohoku Electric said it is starting to accept applications
from wind farm developers for the joint study to increase wind
capacity by 200 megawatts (MW) a year over the next two years.
Currently, a total 554 MW of wind farms supply power to
Tohoku Electric, and wind power developers with capacity of a
total 350 MW have already agreed to supply electricity to its
grid.
"It takes three to five years to construct wind farms, so
the timing of commercial operation of those accepted would be
from 2013 to 2016," said Hiroya Harada, head of Tohoku
Electric's Tokyo branch office.
"We'd like to keep recruiting applicants beyond the planned
two years," he said.
In a similar move, Hokkaido Electric Power Co said
on Friday it is starting to accept applicants for a joint
feasibility study with Tepco to enable the utility to accept 200
MW more wind power.
Hokkaido Electric, whose area also has high wind power
potential, currently accepts 285 MW of wind power to its grid on
the northernmost island of Hokkaido.
Separately, Tohoku Electric said it expects to be able to
secure capacity of at least 13,000 megawatts this winter, but it
has not yet finished assessments of demand as the pace of
recovery from the March disaster is still unclear.
It has advanced its restart plan for the quake-hit
Shin-Sendai 350 MW oil-fired No.1 unit to December from next
summer, Japan's fifth-biggest power firm said. It also expects
to receive more supply this winter from two quake-hit power
joint ventures with Tepco -- Joban Kyodo and Soma Kyodo.
Last winter, Tohoku Electric saw peak-hour power demand
hitting 14,700 MW. But the utility said it looks difficult to
reach that level this winter.
"Some factories have resumed operations but there are still
several areas that are far from rebuilding. That makes it
difficult to make assessments," Harada said.
Currently, it has power capacity of a little over 10,000 MW,
with some plants under maintenance before winter demand peaks
from late December.
Tohoku Electric managed to avoid rolling blackouts this
summer, helped by mandatory power savings on large users and the
provision of surplus power from Tepco, after halts of several
hydro plants due to heavy rain in late July worsened already
tough supply conditions.
The March disaster damaged several of Tohoku Electric's
fossil-fuel fired power plants and shut all four reactors at its
two nuclear power stations.
The utility has started first-stage stress tests on one of
the reactors, the first step to obtain approval for restarting
it from local governments.
The March disaster triggered radiation leaks at Tepco's
Fukushima Daiichi plant and public concern about nuclear safety
has kept reactors shut for planned maintenance from being
restarted.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)