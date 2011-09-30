* In joint study with Tepco to expand wind power

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 30 Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it aims to accept more than triple the capacity of wind power to its grid at 2 gigawatts by 2020 to meet needs to build wind farms in the region whose wind potential is among the highest in Japan.

The country's fragmented grid narrowly linked by 10 regionally dominant power utilities has limited ability to absorb massive capacity from such variable energy sources like solar and wind.

But the northern utility and Tokyo Electric Power Co , or Tepco, have agreed to study the feasibility of using Tepco's bigger grid networks to introduce more power from wind turbines, two companies said at a news conference.

Some local governments in the Tohoku region are hoping to rebuild from the March earthquake and tsunami by fostering the renewable sector, as the planned launch next July of a scheme to require utilities to buy any electricity from renewable power suppliers is expected to lure investors.

Tohoku Electric said it is starting to accept applications from wind farm developers for the joint study to increase wind capacity by 200 megawatts (MW) a year over the next two years.

Currently, a total 554 MW of wind farms supply power to Tohoku Electric, and wind power developers with capacity of a total 350 MW have already agreed to supply electricity to its grid.

"It takes three to five years to construct wind farms, so the timing of commercial operation of those accepted would be from 2013 to 2016," said Hiroya Harada, head of Tohoku Electric's Tokyo branch office.

"We'd like to keep recruiting applicants beyond the planned two years," he said.

In a similar move, Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Friday it is starting to accept applicants for a joint feasibility study with Tepco to enable the utility to accept 200 MW more wind power.

Hokkaido Electric, whose area also has high wind power potential, currently accepts 285 MW of wind power to its grid on the northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Separately, Tohoku Electric said it expects to be able to secure capacity of at least 13,000 megawatts this winter, but it has not yet finished assessments of demand as the pace of recovery from the March disaster is still unclear.

It has advanced its restart plan for the quake-hit Shin-Sendai 350 MW oil-fired No.1 unit to December from next summer, Japan's fifth-biggest power firm said. It also expects to receive more supply this winter from two quake-hit power joint ventures with Tepco -- Joban Kyodo and Soma Kyodo.

Last winter, Tohoku Electric saw peak-hour power demand hitting 14,700 MW. But the utility said it looks difficult to reach that level this winter.

"Some factories have resumed operations but there are still several areas that are far from rebuilding. That makes it difficult to make assessments," Harada said.

Currently, it has power capacity of a little over 10,000 MW, with some plants under maintenance before winter demand peaks from late December.

Tohoku Electric managed to avoid rolling blackouts this summer, helped by mandatory power savings on large users and the provision of surplus power from Tepco, after halts of several hydro plants due to heavy rain in late July worsened already tough supply conditions.

The March disaster damaged several of Tohoku Electric's fossil-fuel fired power plants and shut all four reactors at its two nuclear power stations.

The utility has started first-stage stress tests on one of the reactors, the first step to obtain approval for restarting it from local governments.

The March disaster triggered radiation leaks at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant and public concern about nuclear safety has kept reactors shut for planned maintenance from being restarted. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)