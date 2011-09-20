Sept 21 The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will
lend an additional 50 billion yen ($654 million)to Tohoku
Electric Power Co to help the power supplier recover
from damages caused by the March earthquake, Nikkei business
daily said.
The government-backed lender, which had earlier loaned 30
billion yen to Tohoku, is considering lending the utility an
additional 100 billion yen in the second half of the fiscal
year, the business daily reported.
The DBJ is considering drawing on the crisis response fund
to offer loans to other power companies, the paper said.
($1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)