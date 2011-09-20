Sept 21 The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will lend an additional 50 billion yen ($654 million)to Tohoku Electric Power Co to help the power supplier recover from damages caused by the March earthquake, Nikkei business daily said.

The government-backed lender, which had earlier loaned 30 billion yen to Tohoku, is considering lending the utility an additional 100 billion yen in the second half of the fiscal year, the business daily reported.

The DBJ is considering drawing on the crisis response fund to offer loans to other power companies, the paper said.

($1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen)

