TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's Tokai Rubber Industries , a maker of rubber parts for automobiles, said on Monday it will purchase Italian lubricants producer Dytech-Dynamic Fluid Technologies for 62.5 million euros ($82 million).

Tokai Rubber aims to expand into the European and South American markets through the purchase, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)