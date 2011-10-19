LONDON Oct 19 A handful of buyers are still in the running to buy petrol station equipment provider Tokheim from European private equity firm Cognetas for around 400 million euros ($550 million), including buyout firms PAI Partners and Rhone Capital, bankers close to the deal said.

The sale is being run by JP Morgan, and the second round bidding process is about to kick off after first round bids were due earlier this month, the bankers said.

PAI Partners and Rhone Capital are among the buyout houses set to go on to the second round auction phase alongside a couple of potential trade buyers, the bankers added.

Debt advisory firm Marlborough Partners has been mandated to co-ordinate a staple financing package that is nearly concluded and will include a handful of banks and mezzanine lenders, depending on the successful bidder.

A buyout will be backed by around 200 million euros of debt, giving a leverage ratio of between 3.5 and 3.75 times on the senior loans, based on the company's 50 million euros earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Cognetas bought Tokheim from Axa Private Equity in 2005 for around 250 million euros, backed by 220 million euros of debt. In 2007 Apax recapitalised the deal, bringing debt up to 265 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Tokheim is a leader in equipment, systems, construction and maintenance services to petrol filling stations and had sales of 590 million in the year through April 2011.

Cognetas, JP Morgan and Marlborough Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Will Waterman)